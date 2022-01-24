Boris Johnson says the April tax rise will go ahead despite Tory calls for it to be postponed.

Boris Johnson has pledged to push through the April tax increase despite Tory calls for it to be postponed.

Despite concerns about families struggling to make ends meet, No10 emphasizes that the levy will help pay for salary increases for NHS staff.

Despite mounting calls to postpone the tax hike, Boris Johnson will go ahead with it despite mounting fears of a looming cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister stated that his Cabinet was fully supportive of the plan to implement a 1.25 percent Health and Social Care levy in April, stating that “we have to put the money in” to fund the NHS.

Disgruntled Conservative backbenchers were also reminded that the increase in national insurance would help “fund a pay rise for NHS staff, which the public massively wants to see,” according to Downing Street.

Concerns among Conservative MPs about the decision to proceed with the tax hike have grown in recent weeks, as they fear that the increase will hit families at a time when energy prices are rising and inflation continues to rise.

It has prompted several senior Conservatives, including David Davis and Robert Jenrick, to call for a postponement of the planned tax hike in order to relieve public pressure, with the Daily Mail reporting that such a strategy is backed by the entire Cabinet.

Former Brexit tsar Lord Frost resigned at the end of last year in protest at Government tax increases, while Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has privately called for the move to be scrapped, which is intended to pay for long-term social care reforms.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, believes that the “terrible strain” that the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the health system can only be alleviated by more funding.

“Listen to what I’m saying: We’ve got to put that money in,” the PM said during a visit to Milton Keynes Hospital when asked if the increase would go ahead.

“What I’m telling people is that if you want to fund our fantastic NHS, you have to pay for it – and this Government is dead set on doing so.”

Earlier in the day, No10 insisted that the public understood the need for more funding for the NHS in the aftermath of the pandemic, adding, “And they [the public]want a pay rise for nurses.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has the “fiscal room” to postpone the decision.

National Insurance: Boris Johnson vows to push ahead with April tax rise amid Tory calls for delay