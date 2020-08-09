Boris Johnson says there are no excuses for failing to get kids back in the classroom next month

BORIS Johnson has warned there are “no excuses” for failing to get kids back in the classroom next month.

And he vowed schools will be the last place he will allow to close in local lockdowns.

The PM will crank up efforts to get children learning again with action to reassure parents and teachers on safety.

He will visit schools this week to see how staff are preparing to have pupils back for the autumn term.

Mr Johnson has ordered ministers and officials to work around the clock to ensure youngsters can return in September.

A No10 source told The Sun on Sunday: “The PM has repeatedly stressed the importance of all children returning to school next month.

“He recognises how hard schools across the country are preparing throughout the summer so that they are safe and all children can get the education they need.”

Mr Johnson believes the harm done to children’s education prospects — as well as to their mental health — by missing lessons is far more damaging than the low risk posed by the virus.

There are also concerns that those from disadvantaged backgrounds are suffering the most and that some have fallen so far behind they may never catch up.

The source added: “Nothing compares to the education children receive when they are physically at school.”

