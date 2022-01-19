Boris Johnson scraps Plan B, confirming the end of face masks, working from home, and the NHS passes.

Boris Johnson scraps Plan B, confirming that face masks will be phased out, that working from home will be permitted, and that the NHS will be passed.

While the country’must continue to be cautious,’ the data suggests Omicron ‘has peaked nationally,’ according to the PM.

From next Wednesday, Boris Johnson has announced that people in England will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor public places.

Plan B restrictions in England will be lifted starting next week, according to the Prime Minister, with people no longer being advised to work from home and mandatory covid passes being eliminated.

“The government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere,” Mr Johnson said in the Commons when the regulations expire on January 26th.

From Thursday, face masks will no longer be required in secondary school classrooms.

The government will review the self-isolation rules well before they are due to be renewed in March, according to Mr Johnson.

Despite European countries imposing lockdowns over the holidays, the PM said, “this government took a different path… while we must remain cautious, the data show that this government got the toughest decisions right.”

“Our scientists believe the Omicron wave has likely peaked nationally,” he said, adding that while cases in primary schools are likely to continue to rise.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, one in every 20 people in England has been infected with covid, down from one in every 15 the previous week.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Covid restrictions: Boris Johnson scraps Plan B confirming end of face masks, working from home and NHS passes