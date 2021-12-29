Boris Johnson should be commended for being proven correct on a number of major Covid calls.

Boris Johnson should be commended for being proven correct on a number of crucial Covid calls.

When Labour’s Keir Starmer branded him reckless in July, he went ahead with Freedom Day anyway.

And, despite having more daily cases than large EU countries for a time, our vaccines kept deaths to a minimum, while natural immunity grew across the country.

This, combined with the PM’s decision to accelerate the booster rollout, provided us with Omicron protection levels that few other countries have.

Yes, there are still a lot of cases.

However, France, which is weeks behind us on boosters, saw an increase in infections and, sadly, deaths yesterday.

Other nations have not yet felt the full force of Omicron and have been forced to impose harsh restrictions.

Boris has done an excellent job of keeping England open.

And his repeated message to “get jabbed” has paid off, with large numbers boosted and a flood of previously hesitant young people finally getting their first shot.

Our doctors claim that vaccinations and natural immunity have kept deaths and hospitalizations to a minimum without putting the economy at risk.

Boris has so far held his nerve in the face of opportunist opposition, abuse, and cynical fear-mongering from Left-wing politicians and activists.

Not to mention the lockdown-loving, political point-scoring Scottish and Welsh governments.

He’s been in self-inflicted hell for the past two months.

However, he isn’t entirely correct.

On the rising cost of living, Downing Street can’t just hope for the best.

Energy bills are one of the top concerns for eight out of ten voters in the key former Red Wall seats.

Mortgage rates are also on the rise.

Inflation is approaching 6%.

In April, the tax on national insurance will increase.

And millions of people have no rainy-day fund.

We can now eliminate VAT on energy bills because we are no longer bound by EU directives.

Although the rate isn’t particularly high (5%), it would save households around £60 if it were eliminated.

And it would at the very least demonstrate that the government understands the difficulties that many working families face.

Let’s have net-zero VAT on energy, Rishi.

WHY should taxpayers foot the bill for policing Insulate Britain’s face-gluing eco loons, which is estimated to cost £4.3 million?

Not only has the general public had to bear the brunt of these clowns blocking our roads, aided by cops who are too often timid or sympathetic.

They now have to pay for the entire shambles.

Many members of this cult are wealthy homeowners with expensive homes that are ripe for remorgaging.

They should be sued by the Home Office for the enormous costs of their sociopathic sabotage.