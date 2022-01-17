Boris Johnson should indeed step down.

The revelations about the Downing Street party are eroding public trust in our democracy, and the problems aren’t going away with Johnson’s replacement.

Boris Johnson should, of course, resign – and if he refuses, his party should force him out.

It’s hard to believe that anyone would argue with this.

This self-serving figure oversaw a government culture that showed total contempt for voters by ignoring the lockdown rules enacted in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century.

They drank, danced, and partied while a terrified country shut down, 151,000 people died, and businesses went bankrupt.

Instead of doing their patriotic duty, most Conservative MPs remain silent, ministers band together, rivals plot the best time to strike, and aides plot how to save their boss.

Meanwhile, the scumbag who defiled Downing Street lashes out at officials and prepares a barrage of populist stunts to save face.

Johnson, I have always maintained, should never have been appointed Prime Minister.

His inept and sleazy tenure in power has only served to emphasize this.

Partygate demonstrates how he sullies everything; it’s claimed that even the Civil Service chief, Simon Case, and Kate Josephs, the head of the Whitehall team drafting pandemic rules, disobeyed the edicts, while on-duty cops must have witnessed violations.

It’s only fitting that such inane events should bring down a hollow prime minister devoid of policy or principle.

This scandal, however, extends far beyond Johnson’s future and who might succeed him.

I am concerned that this shocking display of arrogance by a ruling clique drunk on power – which ironically posed as heroes of the people against the elite in order to win a referendum and seize control of their party – will cause significant damage to our democracy.

It could be as damaging as the Iraq War, the financial crisis, the Brexit vote, and the parliamentary expenses scandal.

After all, why should citizens trust their government, have faith in politicians, or even follow the law after learning about these heinous activities in the midst of a crisis likened to a war?

We need to look into the heart of our political system to figure out how Johnson ended up in Downing Street, especially since he follows a string of prime ministers who have failed to deliver.

