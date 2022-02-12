Boris Johnson should recuse himself from the selection of the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner, according to an ex-police chief.

Boris Johnson should not be involved in the appointment of the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner, according to an ex-police chief.

Because of the Downing Street party scandal, Boris Johnson should not be involved in the selection of the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner, according to a former head of the force.

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Blair called the choice of Dame Cressida Dick’s successor “an enormously important choice.”

He went on to say that while the Prime Minister is under investigation for possible Covid-19 rule violations, he should “refrain from getting involved.”

On Thursday evening, Dame Cressida announced her resignation as Commissioner after London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with her plans to reform the service.

“That’s a very difficult issue, and I accept that,” Lord Blair said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Boris Johnson, in my opinion, should stay out of it.

“However, it’s a huge decision, and it’ll presumably take some time to figure out who the commissioner is, by which time he’ll have filled out his questionnaire and the matter will be over.”

Mr Johnson had received a legal questionnaire from Met officers investigating events in No 10 on Friday night, according to Downing Street.

He now has seven days to provide an adequate explanation for his absence or face a fine for violating his own Covid policies.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned that the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner must be prepared to address the “policing culture” that has left the country’s largest force beset by scandals.

Ms Patel, who must now oversee the appointment of a new Commissioner, said that restoring public confidence in the force’s “integrity and professionalism” would require “strong and decisive leadership.”

Dame Cressida’s departure comes after a barrage of criticism, including for the Met’s handling of the case of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a serving officer.

The force has also been chastised for taking too long to investigate reports of parties violating Covid restrictions in Downing Street and Whitehall.

“The Met’s political oversight system is shattered and unfit for purpose.”

