Boris Johnson should resign, according to Douglas Ross, who attended a Downing Street party.

Boris Johnson has been urged by politicians and the public to resign as Prime Minister after he broke his own rules by meeting with more than one person despite asking the public to only meet with one person.

After admitting to attending the Downing Street party, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.

Following an email leaked to ITV News in which 100 staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden, the Scottish MP and MSP said he spoke directly to the PM today (January 11) and is being backed by other senior MSPs.

Government regulations at the time stipulated that a person could only meet with one person from another household.

“If the Prime Minister attended this gathering, party, event, in Downing Street on the 20th May, he could not continue as Prime Minister,” Ross, who has been a Member of Parliament for Moray since 2017, said.

“Unfortunately, I’m afraid I’ll have to tell you that his position is no longer viable.”

“I didn’t want to be in this position, but I don’t believe he can continue as Conservative Party leader.”

Ross stated that there is “significant unrest and concern about the actions that took place in Downing Street” after speaking with colleagues in the Scottish Parliament and the UK Parliament.

Politicians aren’t the only ones who want Boris to resign; the general public has also demanded that he step down from his No. 1 position.

Boris admitted during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that he only stayed for 25 minutes and that “in hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

“I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognized that – even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance – there would be millions and millions of people who would simply not see it that way,” the PM said.

Mr Ross said Boris was “breaking the law” and in “breach of the rules” on STV.

People have been posting videos on social media about their final moments with their loved ones, and the videos have gone viral.

