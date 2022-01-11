Boris Johnson should resign due to the BYOB party scandal, according to two-thirds of voters.

Boris Johnson should resign, according to two-thirds of voters, because of the BYOB party scandal.

Following the snap polls, the Prime Minister is under a lot of pressure.

According to new polling, two-thirds of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign over recent Downing Street party revelations.

In a highly damaging poll for the Prime Minister, 66% of people believe he should step down as leader, including 42% of Conservative voters in the 2019 election.

The Savanta ComRes figures will add to Mr Johnson’s pressure as he deals with the “bring Your Own Booze” scandal that has engulfed No10 in recent days.

The information in this article is being updated.

Two-thirds of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign over BYOB party scandal