Boris Johnson suggests that travel restrictions may be lifted as the Omicron variant spreads around the world.

As the Omicron variant spreads around the world, Boris Johnson suggests that travel restrictions may be lifted.

After an expert called the restrictions a “waste of time,” the government has promised to reevaluate them.

Boris Johnson has hinted that the red list may be scrapped, while Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, claims that travel restrictions may be lifted “very soon” as Omicron “becomes the dominant variant.”

Last night, at a Downing Street press conference where he announced Plan B restrictions for England, Prime Minister David Cameron promised to review the red list in light of Omicron’s continued spread around the world, but he did not commit to removing countries from the list.

Meanwhile, in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid echoed the Prime Minister’s statement, saying that the red list could be scrapped “very soon” as Omicron “becomes the dominant variant.”

When asked about the travel ban, Mr Johnson said, “Given the way Omicron is now seeding around the world, and not just in red listed countries, I think we will be looking at the red list and how we do it.”

“Why can’t fully vaccinated travellers stuck in red list countries self-isolate at home instead of a hotel?” Rachel from Essex asked in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Quarantine hotels are prohibitively expensive, especially given that this was implemented on short notice, denying travelers the opportunity to return home.”

Mr Johnson responded that this was a “very fair challenge,” but defended the government’s travel restrictions thus far, saying, “It was very important in the immediate period, the immediate response to Omicron, to have very tough border measures to slow the arrival of the variant in this country, and that was the goal of those measures and continues to be.”

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, was speaking in the House of Commons at the same time as Mr Johnson was holding his press conference at Downing Street.

“It is just not possible to give a guarantee for any particular country that there will not potentially be any future measures,” the Health Secretary said in response to a question from Labour MP Tahir Ali about the chances of nations in the Indian subcontinent being placed on the red list.

“Very soon,” says the narrator.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Red list: Boris Johnson hints travel restrictions could be scrapped as Omicron variant spreads around world