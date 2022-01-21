Boris Johnson tells defiant headteachers that they must adhere to new Covid rules prohibiting the wearing of face masks in schools.

Boris Johnson tells defiant headteachers that new Covid rules prohibiting the use of face masks in schools must be followed.

Despite the lifting of Plan B, dozens of schools are said to be keeping face coverings in classrooms.

Downing Street has stated that schools must follow the new guidance on removing face coverings from classrooms.

Despite concerns about continuing high rates of covid cases among under-18s, dozens of headteachers are said to have defied the changes, which were implemented on Thursday and remove the requirement for secondary school students to wear masks in class.

Boris Johnson, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman, wants children to have as “normal” an education as possible.

“Children have been one of the hardest hit as a result of the pandemic’s disruption, and we recognize the impact this has had on their education,” he added.

“The Prime Minister believes that it is critical that children receive face-to-face education and have a normal classroom experience.

“The Prime Minister also believes that schools should adhere to the most recent guidelines.”

We’ve made it clear that face masks are no longer required in classrooms, and we’ll stop advising people to wear them in public spaces on January 27.”

