Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, expresses his “heartfelt apologies” for the Downing Street lockdown party.

‘I’ve learned enough to know that there were things we simply did not get right,’ Johnson says.

LONDON (Reuters) –

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “heartfelt regret” for a party held at Downing Street during England’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’d like to apologize,” Johnson said in a brief statement as the House of Commons began its weekly question period.

“I am aware that over the last 18 months, millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices,” he said.

“I understand their anguish at not being able to mourn their loved ones, of not being able to live their lives as they wish or do the things they enjoy.”

“And I know the rage they feel toward me and the government I lead when they believe the rules aren’t being followed properly by the people who make the rules in Downing Street itself,” Johnson said.

“And, while I can’t predict what the current investigation will find, I’ve learned enough to know that there were some things we didn’t get right.”

He went on to say, “I offer my sincere apologies.”