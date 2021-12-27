Boris Johnson took a risk with Omicron when his leadership was under strain – and it may have paid off.

The Prime Minister’s opposition to new restrictions may help him reclaim Tory support – if the credit goes to him rather than the Cabinet, and if the data continues to hold up.

Boris Johnson, whose leadership was under severe strain, took a risk last week when he agreed with his Cabinet over scientific advisers that new Covid restrictions were not required to combat Omicron.

Instead of following scientific advice and going hard and fast against the variant, the Prime Minister chose to side with pretenders to his throne Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss and wait for more data.

Whisper it, and do so with extreme caution, but the data now seems to support his decision.

Omicron is significantly milder than Delta, according to UK health officials since last week’s marathon Cabinet.

Hospital admissions in London, the virus’s epicenter, have not yet reached the 400-per-day threshold that irevealed was likely to cause Whitehall concern.

And there are some early indications that, while the number of cases remains high, they may be leveling off.

Of course, the Prime Minister had no idea when he voted against the restrictions last week.

However, after a week, it appears that England made the right decision in sticking with plan B-type measures while Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales reintroduced tough restrictions.

Mr Johnson will be hoping that his roll of the dice can at least begin to restore his standing in a fractious Tory Party – if they credit him rather than his Chancellor and Foreign Secretary.

Mr Johnson will probably hope, in his wildest dreams, that he gets some credit as revellers in England party on New Year’s Eve, despite a series of bleak polls indicating he is on the verge of losing the election.

However, the data signals are only preliminary, and if things go south, things could get even worse for the beleaguered PM.

