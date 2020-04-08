Boris Johnson Turns Down Medical Assisance From Trump, Says NHS is on It

After the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for coronavirus, President Trump says he’s contacted Boris’ people to see if the PM wants help from two “leading” pharmaceutical companies although he hasn’t mentioned the names.

Johnson was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday as a precautionary measure when his symptoms didn’t seem to dissipating. He was moved to intensive care on Monday night when they got worse, leaving the country in foreign secretary and first secretary of state Dominic Raab’s hands. Raab has said he’ll be “driving forward the government’s plans to defeat coronavirus” while the PM receives treatment. Hoping to help, Trump addressed Boris Johnson’s hospitalisation in a press briefing, calling him a “very good friend” and “a friend to [the] nation”.

He also said that his administration had reached out to medical staff treating the PM with the offer of support from a couple of pharmaceutical companies:

“I’ve asked two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies — Ebola, AIDS, others, they’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs. And I’ve asked them to contact London immediately.

“They’ve really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically and they have arrived in London already. Their London office has whatever they need, and we’ll see if we can be of help. We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go.”

Perhaps being forced to reject the offer because of how that would conflict with current messages of support for the NHS, and the backlash the Cabinet could face – or because he just didn’t want it – a spokesperson for Johnson said today that:

“We’re confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.”

