Boris Johnson Under Pressure to Close Construction Sites in the Wake of Conflicting Official Advice

The government is being criticised for its wishy washy advice on what counts as ‘essential’ in the field of construction, and with officials offering different interpretations of the new laws, the Prime Minister is facing backlash from angry industry workers.

After laying down the new lockdown laws, Boris Johnson told Britons to stay the bloody hell at home unless their job is essential and they can’t do it remotely. Construction workers have been expected to carry on going into work, despite concern over being unable to follow social distancing guidelines because of the sheer number of workers onsite in some cases, that are having to work in close proximity to one another. Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said:

“Our members want to do the right thing, but the advice coming from government is anything but clear.”

And he’s not wrong. After the PM’s speech on Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said workers who can’t do their job at home should carry on going into work to “keep the country running”. Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said that only those construction workers doing jobs “critical to the economy” should be going into work still, and that they certainly shouldn’t be carrying out work that takes them into other people’s homes. But what’s this? Housing secretary Robert Jenrick chimed in on Wednesday saying that actually, that’s fine, as long as the proper precautions are being taken. All clear then.

The economic welfare of the country is obviously playing a role in these decisions, which Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has spoken out against, saying:

“When you’re in the middle of a global pandemic, health reasons alone really should be guiding all decision-making.”

A number of workers in the industry are self-employed, and have valid concerns over the financial implications if all non-essential construction jobs grind to a halt. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced plans for a new Self-Employed Income Support Scheme yesterday, which you can read the details on the official site, although Burnham has joined critics saying that it leaves out “Nearly two million self-employed people will get no help from the scheme.” [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Unsplash