Boris Johnson wants to put the NHS on a ‘war footing,’ but employees have already been fighting for years.

Boris Johnson wants the NHS to be put on a ‘war footing,’ but staff have already been fighting for years.

The pandemic has been at breaking point for so long because of issues that predate it.

That is unaffected by the Prime Minister’s use of military jargon.

Boris Johnson’s announcement this week that the NHS would be put on “a war footing” felt like yet another military metaphor dying in the name of his penchant for a catchy headline.

The Prime Minister spoke of “mobilizing” vaccination center volunteers, describing them as “the NHS’s emerging territorial army.”

He said today in the Commons that he was working to identify which NHS trusts are most likely to require “military support.”

While the health service is grateful for any help it can get, some senior staff have long been concerned that “sending in the Army” would be seen by ministers as having more than a minor impact.

Sir Simon Stevens, the former NHS chief executive, gently reminded everyone in January that a few thousand troops were a small number compared to the 1.5 million NHS staff dealing with the pandemic.

One issue for some clinicians right now is that the Prime Minister’s language fails to capture the exhaustion felt by many in the NHS. After nearly two years in the trenches, being told you’re moving to “a war footing” sounds deceptive at best and cynical at worst.

“This idea that we are on a war footing I think we all find very difficult, because actually we have been in an incredibly difficult place for quite some time now,” Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the BBC.

The larger point, however, was not about the wartime language, but about the system’s lack of spare capacity.

There was no “sudden surge” in what the NHS could do to deal with the Omicron wave, according to Henderson.

“We can’t do anything magical right now; this is a long-term crisis,” she said.

And for many in the NHS, rising waiting lists and understaffing prior to the pandemic are precisely why it has been at breaking point for so long.

When seeking to reassure, Health Minister Gillian Keegan, one of the Government’s most eloquent media performers, inadvertently pointed to the problem.

