Boris Johnson warns Britons to avoid non-essential contact as Covid-19 death toll rises – as it happened

PM tells Britons to avoid pubs, restaurants and non-essential travel but school stay open for now as chief medical officer says ‘next few months are going to be extraordinarily difficult for NHS’

In the Commons Theresa May, the former prime minister, and Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary and Boris Johnson’s main rival for the Tory leadership, both challenged Matt Hancock over the government’s coronavirus testing policy.

May said the WHO advice was very clear that their guidance was “test, test, test” for coronavirus. She asked why the government changed its testing requirements recently so people with mild symptoms self isolate. She said surely the testing has to be very significantly increased and know exactly who is going to be tested.

And Hunt asked why the government was not testing for coronavirus and isolate every single case of the virus, as per World Health Organisation advice.

Hancock replied: