Boris Johnson warns of ‘bumpy months ahead’ as coronavirus jobs toll exposed

Boris Johnson has warned the UK faces “bumpy months ahead” as grim new figures showed the number of jobs lost in a single quarter hit a decade high.

Some 81,000 jobs were lost between May and June, taking the total for April to June to 220,000 – the largest quarterly fall since 2009, according to the Office for National Statistics.

More than 730,000 people have been removed from company payrolls since the start of lockdown in March, the data shows.

The Prime Minister said it was going to be “a very tough time for people” and there was a “long, long way to go”.

Speaking on a visit to Herefordshire, he said the Government was committed to making the “colossal investments” needed to rebuild the economy.

“What we are going to have to do is to keep going with our plan to ‘build, build, build’ and build back better, and ensure that we make the colossal investments that we can now make in the UK economy to drive jobs and growth,” Mr Johnson said.

“Obviously what we want to see is a return to economic vitality and health.

“Some parts of the economy are undoubtedly showing great resilience but clearly there are going to be bumpy months ahead and a long, long way to go.”

The new figures only show part of the picture, as they do not cover millions of people who have been furloughed from their jobs, those on zero hours contracts or on unpaid leave.

The true impact of Covid-19 on employment rates will become clearer as the Government begins to wind up the furlough scheme – prompting fears of mass job losses in the autumn.

Mr Johnson also insisted there was “no doubt” that schools would be safe to reopen to all pupils next month amid fears over the possibility of transmission amongst older pupils.

The Government has come under fire for promoting an unpublished study by Public Health England into transmission in schools, which suggested that there was low risk of infection spreading between primary school pupils.

Researchers reportedly expressed alarm that ministers were presenting the findings as proof that schools could reopen, when they had not been fully analysed.

The study also found that secondary school pupils are as likely to transmit coronavirus as adults, according to The Times.

Asked about the reopening of schools, Mr Johnson said “I have no doubt that it can be done safely. Schools are doing a huge amount to make sure that it is done safely.

“Just for the sake of social justice, ensuring that all our kids get the education they need, we need to get our pupils, our children, back to school in September and I am very, very impressed by the work that has been done to make those schools Covid-secure.”

He dodged questions about the PHE report, saying: “I’m very, very impressed by the way schools have got ready.

“Obviously we need to make sure that we don’t have a second wave, that we do everything we can to avoid a second wave.”