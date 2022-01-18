Boris Johnson warns that the world must be aware of Russia’s border aggression in Ukraine.

Around 100 British troops as well as defensive missile systems have been dispatched to Ukraine to help the country’s forces.

Boris Johnson has stated that countries must be fully aware of the “risks posed by Russian aggression” and collaborate more closely to defend Ukraine against a possible invasion by the Putin regime.

The Prime Minister told his Cabinet that Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to “rewrite the rules” of international law and democracy, as the first UK troops and high-tech military equipment were sent to the Ukrainian border.

After weeks of build-up by Russia, which has up to 100,000 troops stationed along the border, around 100 British military personnel and anti-armour missile systems were sent to Ukraine this week.

Ukrainian forces will be trained in the use of defensive weapon systems by British soldiers.

“There is a small infantry training team deploying to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in becoming familiar with the defensive systems we are providing and ensuring they are able to use them as soon as possible,” Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said.

“Our training deployment in Ukraine, Operation Orbital, has a regular commitment of around 100 personnel, which varies depending on the type of training being conducted.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister told Cabinet that the UK was “doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people in the face of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at undermining its sovereign neighbor.”

“He emphasized the importance of countries fully comprehending the dangers posed by Russian aggression and cooperating more closely in support of Ukraine.”

“The Prime Minister stated that President Putin must not be allowed to rewrite the rules and that Ukraine must be allowed to pursue NATO membership as a free democracy.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression had been stepped up in recent weeks, and that Kiev and London had a strong relationship.

Mr Johnson spoke with President Putin for the last time on December 13 and said he “remains open” to more talks with Russia to avoid military action.

Two RAF transporters flew to Ukraine overnight, bringing missile systems and troops with them.

The planes did not fly over German airspace, despite reports that Berlin is trying to maintain a neutral stance on the matter.

The Ministry of Defense had not asked to use German airspace, according to No10.

The 100 British troops will only be in the country for training purposes and will not engage Russian forces militarily.

Ukraine crisis: World needs to be alive to Russia’s border aggression, Boris Johnson warns