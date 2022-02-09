Boris Johnson was chastised for ‘injecting poison into politics’ by referring to Sir Keir Starmer as Jimmy Savile.

With his Jimmy Savile slur on Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson was slammed for ‘injecting poison into politics.’

After a mob rounded on Sir Keir near parliament, Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered Labour MP Jo, accused him.

When he was in charge of the CPS, the PM claimed that Labour leader Ed Miliband failed to lock up TV paedo Savile.

The thugs, according to Mr. Cox, were primarily to blame.

“Injecting poison into politics, on the other hand, has unintended consequences and can sometimes lead to extremism,” he added.

The actions of the mob, according to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, are a threat to democracy.

He also advocated for a culture in which “we can learn to disagree,” a dig at No10.

The Prime Minister has yet to apologize.

“The Prime Minister clarified his remarks last week to make clear that he was not implying that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for the Savile decision,” his spokesman said.