Boris Johnson was fined £17k for lying about a £113k Downing Street refurb.

Boris Johnson lied about a £113k Downing Street refurbishment, and the Conservatives were fined £17k.

Boris Johnson, who is already embattled, was dealt a new blow yesterday when he was accused of lying about his Downing Street flat makeover.

The Electoral Commission fined the Conservative Party £17,800 for failing to report how £112,549 in gold wallpaper and fittings were spent.

The Conservatives failed to “accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” of cash given by Tory peer Lord Brownlow in 2020, according to the watchdog.

With new allegations of “partygate” leveled at No. 10 and Tory MPs threatening a revolt over the vaccine passports plan, the PM is now fighting on three fronts.

Despite the uproar, Mr Johnson plans to spend time with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred at the end of his hectic week.

The refurb cost more than £52,000, which the PM paid for with a loan from Lord Brownlow’s party.

Mr Johnson previously stated that he had no idea who was behind the loan earlier this year.

However, according to a report published yesterday, he sent the peer a WhatsApp message requesting more money.

Mr Johnson had followed the rules “at all times,” according to No10.

Lord Geidt, his independent standards adviser, cleared him of any conflicts of interest in May.

“The Prime Minister now has to explain why he lied to the British public,” said Angela Rayner, a deputy Labour leader.

Last night, Mr Johnson retaliated, saying that if voters don’t like him, they can vote him out at the next election.

“They have every right to cast us down and out again,” he told an audience at an event.

