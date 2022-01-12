Boris Johnson was mocked on Twitter for claiming that the party that broke the lockdown at No. 10 was a WORK event.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, has been mocked on the internet for claiming that the Downing Street party was merely a “work event.”

The trolling began after the Prime Minister finally admitted to attending the garden party and apologized – but claimed he mistook it for a work event.

He told enraged House of Commons members that he had only spent 25 minutes in the garden before returning to work.

Hundreds of users have reacted to his remarks on Twitter, with many mocking Boris’ claims.

One user compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Jordan Belfort, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film Wolf of Wall Street.

Another mocked up a meme of Prime Minister David Cameron appearing on the hit show “Would I Lie to You?” with the caption “I once spent 25 minutes at a party but mistook it for a work event.”

Others superimposed Johnson’s face onto people drinking on the street, while another altered a wartime poster to read “rules only apply to you.”

“I certainly wish that things would have happened differently on the evening of May 20th,” a humbled BoJo told MPs, “and I apologise for all the misjudgments that have been made, for which I accept full responsibility.”

Mr Johnson insisted that he attended the event with only 25 hardworking aides and that it was a “work event.”

“In retrospect, I should have sent everyone back inside and found some other way to thank them,” he apologised today.

“I should have realized that even if it did fall within guidance, millions of people would disagree.”

This lunchtime, Mr Johnson emerged to an onslaught from all sides, including enraged Conservatives who were already sharpening their knives.

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, called his Tory foe “pathetic” and demanded that he resign.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the No. 10 garden was regularly used to combat the spread of covid, refuting Sir Kier’s claims and urging him to wait until the official investigation was completed.

Following shocking revelations that a booze bash was held in the No10 garden during the first lockdown, his leadership was thrown into disarray this week.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s top official, invited over 100 Downing Street staff to a “socially distanced drinks” after work in a now-famous email.

However, 18 months after the May 20, 2020 booze-up, the PM is now suffering from a debilitating hangover as a Whitehall investigation threatens to strike a fatal blow.

More than a year ago, a series of hypocrisy allegations began with…

