Boris Johnson was referred to as a “dead man walking” by a Tory MP after the BYOB party apologized.

Boris Johnson was referred to as a “dead man walking” by a Tory MP after the BYOB apologized.

Sir Roger Gale, a veteran Conservative backbencher, speaks out as senior Conservative MPs dismiss Prime Minister David Cameron’s explanation.

After his apology for attending a “BYOB” party during the first Covid-19 lockdown failed to persuade his backbenchers, Tory MPs warned Boris Johnson that he is a “dead man walking.”

Following his admission that he thanked staff in the Downing St garden at an event on May 20, Conservatives claimed the Prime Minister was living on borrowed time in No10.

Mr Johnson told the Commons that he understood the public’s “rage” over the incident, but that he believed it was technically legal.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, he stated, “I implicitly believed that this was a work event.”

Senior Conservatives, however, dismissed the explanation, with veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale insisting that it was already clear that Mr Johnson had misled Parliament and that he was a “dead man walking” politically.

Sir Roger, a longtime critic of the Prime Minister, predicted that Mr Johnson would not resign, and that his fate would be decided by the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee – the so-called “men in grey suits.”

“We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was clearly a party,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s The World At One.

“After Prime Minister’s Question Time today, it appears to me, I’m afraid, that the Prime Minister is a political dead man walking.”

“Bring a bottle” to a “work event” is a novel idea! Very thin ice indeed,” Sir Roger added in a later Twitter message.

Another senior Tory told me that the PM had done enough “for now” to keep his job.

“I can’t help but think the country will call bullshit at this increasingly embattled Prime Minister,” the MP added.

According to the source, it’s unclear whether the apology will be enough to stave off a concerted effort to remove him in the coming weeks and months.

Sir Christopher Chope, a Tory MP, echoed the remarks, telling the BBC, “I’m not saying he’s safe.”

I believe his apologies have given him some breathing room.”

Simon Hart, the Welsh Secretary, expressed concern that the issue of Downing Street parties was damaging, indicating growing discontent within his own Cabinet.

