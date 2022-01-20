Boris Johnson was tasked with completing Brexit in 2019, but the Conservatives may no longer need him.

The Prime Minister has no ideological allies and has risen through the ranks solely on the basis of his popularity.

Before becoming the Conservative Party’s leader in 2019, Boris Johnson was despised by the party’s members.

After he shocked them by dropping out of the race in 2016, some Tory MPs vowed that they would never vote for him again, while others were turned off by his brief stint as Foreign Secretary.

Mr Johnson was the right man at the right time after the anguish of Theresa May’s premiership.

He shared backbenchers’ dissatisfaction with the stalled Brexit policy; unlike Jeremy Hunt, he instilled a new sense of optimism in No 10; and, most importantly, he promised to lift the party out of its polling slump.

With the Conservatives polling at just 20%, third or even fourth in some polls, MPs and activists bet on Mr Johnson to resurrect his “Heineken” image and reach parts of the electorate that others couldn’t.

With a massive majority in December 2019 and Brexit delivered a month later, the gamble paid off handsomely.

This won the Prime Minister’s loyalty but not his love, and it did nothing to heal the Conservative Party’s ideological divisions.

Mr Johnson is uncomfortably direct on immigration, crime, foreign aid, and the “culture wars” for “one nation” MPs.

Meanwhile, proponents of the free market despise his preference for government-led solutions to economic problems.

Backbenchers of all stripes are dismayed by the chaos that has culminated in the Downing Street parties scandal, particularly the “red wall” cohort elected in 2019.

This didn’t matter when he was a winner.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, is now less popular than his own party and Sir Keir Starmer.

This is why the Conservatives are likely to demand a new leader before the next election in 2024, even if he survives his current problems and makes it through the spring.

“His stock in trade is popularity,” writes one former minister.

“What’s left if that’s gone?”

