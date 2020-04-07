Boris Johnson: what happens if he is permanently unable to govern?

The British Prime Minister, hospitalized with the coronavirus, instructed Dominic Raab to replace it. A long incapacity could lead to a new government, explains Thibault Guilly, professor of law.

The only head of state of a great power to have contracted the Covid-19, Boris Johnson was placed in intensive care Monday, April 6. He asked his chief diplomat, Dominic Raab, “to replace him where necessary”. British constitutional law is however not very specific as to the replacement of the Prime Minister, explains Thibault Guilly, professor of law at the University of Nancy and good connoisseur of British institutions.

