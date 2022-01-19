Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions, as more Tory MPs submit no-confidence letters.

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions, as more Tory MPs submit no-confidence letters.

As the number of Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence continues to rise, Boris Johnson will face a bruising round of PMQs starting at 12 p.m. today.

As part of the so-called “pork pie plot,” eleven Conservatives are said to have submitted letters overnight, with many more expected to do so at the end of PMQs this afternoon.

Other groups of MPs are said to be delaying their submissions until Sue Gray’s investigation into allegations that Downing Street parties were held in violation of Covid lockdown rules is completed.

The row over the No. 10 gatherings continues to dominate the political agenda, with Mr Johnson issuing yet another public apology yesterday.

During a visit to a hospital in north London, he told reporters, “I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for any misjudgement that I made, that we may have made in Number 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.”

In contrast to allegations made by his former aide Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister denied having prior knowledge of the May gathering and claimed that “nobody told me we were breaking Covid rules.”

