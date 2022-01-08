Boris Johnson will give a briefing to Covid today from Downing Street, with Plan B restrictions set to continue.

Despite rising hospital admissions due to Omicron, the Prime Minister is pleased that “we’re not seeing the same jump” in patients requiring ventilation, according to No 10.

On Tuesday afternoon, Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference on Covid, with the Cabinet expected to approve the continuation of Plan B restrictions.

Although the NHS is having a “difficult time” due to rising hospital admissions, Downing Street confirmed the briefing, insisting that continuing with the current restrictions is “the right course.”

According to his official spokesman, the Prime Minister is also pleased that, despite rising admissions, “we’re not seeing the same jump” in seriously ill patients requiring ventilation due to the Omicron variant’s apparently milder nature.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Johnson will discuss his latest thoughts with England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Following that, he will preside over a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected that the continuation of plan B restrictions will be approved after a review.

The PM’s official spokesman acknowledged the strain on hospitals on Tuesday, citing Covid-mandated staff absences and rising hospitalizations.

“We’re not seeing that same jump in beds that require ventilation,” they added, “which is pleasing and almost certainly a function of both the nature of Omicron and our successful booster program.”

When asked if the number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) played an “important role in the Prime Minister’s thinking” about how to deal with the Omicron spike, a Downing Street spokesman said: “It is one aspect that informs how the NHS is dealing with this current wave.”

Government departments, on the other hand, are debating whether military assistance will be required if staff absences from Covid cases skyrocket.

“All departments have been asked to look into how they would mitigate large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25%,” the spokesman said.

“In some cases, this may necessitate submitting a Maca request, or a request for military assistance; in others, it may not.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all requirement for military assistance.”

“At the moment, we don’t see any data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach, given we know it is important to strike,” he said, indicating that more Covid restrictions are unlikely at this time.

