Boris Johnson will have a make-or-break year in 2022, when he must deal with rising living costs, crime, and migrants.

Boris Johnson will have a make-or-break year in 2022, when he will have to deal with rising living costs, crime, and migrants.

WELCOME TO 2022, a new year with a lot of promise.

First and foremost, there is a World Cup to contend with!

And England’s heroics in the Euros have given us more reason to be optimistic than at any time since the 1960s.

Yes, we understand.

All of this has been said before.

But it’s undeniably true now.

Meanwhile, other world-beating Brits, such as tennis sensation Emma Raducanu MBE, will be hungry for more victories.

Even England’s Test cricketers will improve as a result of their efforts.

,

They can’t possibly deteriorate any further.

In the case of Covid, the ominous specter that has loomed over us for the past two years, we may be nearing the end.

We admit that by saying so, we are tempting fate.

However, even with super-catchy Omicron rife, our world-beating jabs and boosters rollout has proven to be a miraculous shield against serious illness and death.

Normalcy may soon return, barring an unknown, more lethal variant — and assuming we keep getting our vaccine shots.

Boris Johnson is adamant about it.

While other leaders have resorted to restrictions, he has shown admirable restraint.

Despite an increase in hospitalizations, the data so far supports the Prime Minister, as do NHS leaders.

And the reward for sticking to our guns will be an economy that recovers as quickly as international forecasters predict — for the second year in a row, faster than any other G7 country.

In that case,

..

…………………………..

However, this will not be the case unless the government takes decisive action to address the most pressing concerns of Sun readers.

The skyrocketing cost of living: astronomical energy and fuel bills, rising inflation, mortgages, and the looming ­National Insurance hike imposed at the worst possible time.

Boris talked about the benefits of Brexit yesterday.

Ordinary people, on the other hand, are unconcerned.

If he doesn’t use our post-EU freedom to scrap VAT on energy, and then continues to pick our pockets in April, Leavers may begin to wonder why he voted for Brexit in the first place.

Before he resigned, Lord Frost had certainly done so.

Boris also promised a crackdown on crime and a large influx of police.

Nonetheless, a sickening new record was set on Thursday when the 30th London adolescent of 2021 was murdered.

On the issue of illegal immigration, the Conservatives are completely silent.

Boris touts the “points system,” which has supplanted free movement.

Those illegally landing on our beaches, however, appear to have free movement.

There is no reason why thousands more people won’t come this year.

Boris’s current problem is one of trust.

To put out the firestorm over rule-breaking at Number 10, he needs to be more forthright with voters, stop making unforced errors, stop over-promising, and actually fix…

