Boris Johnson will have only a few hours to read Sue Gray’s party report before it is published.

Boris Johnson will have only a few hours to review Sue Gray’s party report before it is made public.

The crunch investigation’s findings aren’t expected to be released until Tuesday at the earliest, according to my sources.

The findings of the top mandarin’s investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street are expected to be released next week, with Tuesday being the most likely date.

Ms. Gray is nearly finished with her interviews and will most likely spend the weekend compiling her report.

I understand that Mr Johnson will have no more than 24 hours, if not less, to review the findings before they are made public.

He’s also unlikely to get a chance to comment on the report’s contents with Ms Gray, and there’s no requirement for a formal “Maxwellization” process, which is commonly used in investigations to allow people named to respond to any criticism.

Mr Johnson is expected to make a crucial Commons statement once the report is released, with MPs said to be waiting for the findings before deciding whether to send letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee. If 54 letters of no confidence are sent to Sir Graham Brady, the PM could be toppled.

A Downing Street spokesman said yesterday that the “format and findings are a matter for Sue Gray and her team.”

He told reporters, “It would obviously be released by the team supporting Sue Gray, I believe in the Cabinet Office.”

Ms Gray is said to have discovered an important email from an official warning against a Downing Street drinks event on May 20, 2020, which the Prime Minister attended.

Mr Johnson claims no one warned him that the “bring your own booze” event was illegal.

However, the email in question is said to back up Dominic Cummings’ claims that a “very senior official” warned another top civil servant that inviting more than 100 staff to the event would be against the rules, though it does not confirm the PM was informed in advance.

Meanwhile, amid allegations that Mr Johnson’s team was intimidating MPs who wanted him removed from office, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it would be “really irresponsible.”

