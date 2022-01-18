Boris Johnson will remove Plan B Covid restrictions as of next week in an attempt to win Tory MPs’ support.

In the wake of the No 10 scandals, the Prime Minister is expected to make a statement to the Commons.

Boris Johnson will announce on Wednesday that England’s Plan B Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted next week, in an attempt to bolster Conservative MPs’ support.

The Prime Minister will convene an emergency Cabinet meeting in the morning to discuss the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, which will take effect next week.

After Prime Minister’s Questions, he will make a formal statement to the Commons, and he may hold a press conference later that evening, where he will be questioned about his leadership’s future.

Plan B will come to an end on Wednesday, January 26th, when the restrictions are set to expire by law and will not be replaced.

Some may interpret Mr Johnson’s announcement as an attempt to gain support from backbenchers by removing restrictions.

Following a series of No10 party scandals, the PM is facing growing hostility from within his own party, with more than a half-dozen MPs publicly calling for his resignation.

The decision to lift the restrictions was based on Mr Johnson’s “urgent national appeal to Get Boosted Now,” which saw more than 30 million Covid-19 boosters administered across England, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Following the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, England switched to Plan B in December.

In most indoor venues, face coverings were made mandatory, Covid passes were required for specific settings, and people were asked to work from home.

However, it is believed that Mr Johnson and his ministers have concluded that Omicron is not as dangerous as previously thought, rendering the current rules obsolete.

Wales and Scotland are also easing up on their own regulations.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid expressed “cautious optimism” that ministers would be able to “substantially reduce” restrictions within days.

He told MPs that “the case numbers of hospitalizations have likely already reached their peak.”

“As a result of this Government’s response to Omicron, and the collective efforts of the British people, we have become Europe’s most boosted country, the most tested country, and [have]the most antivirals per capita.”

