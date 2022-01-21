Boris Johnson will spend the upcoming weekend begging Tory MPs for support ahead of the ‘partygate’ report.

As Sue Gray prepares her report on Downing Street parties, the Prime Minister will spend the weekend calling colleagues from Chequers.

Boris Johnson will spend the weekend pleading with Conservative MPs to back him up as the senior civil servant in charge of investigating the “partygate” scandal that threatens to derail his premiership compiles her findings.

The Prime Minister will retire to his Chequers grace-and-favor mansion, from which he will call Tory MPs in an attempt to shore up his position, despite No 10’s claims that it is part of “routine” engagement.

Sue Gray will be writing a report on Downing Street lockdown-breaching parties at the same time, which could either prompt a decisive move against Mr Johnson or provide him with enough of a defense to save his job.

The possibility of a Tory leadership contest this week faded after Christian Wakeford’s defection to Labour temporarily brought the party together.

New revelations about Downing Street staff partying until 1 a.m. the night before the Queen attended Prince Philip’s funeral threaten to complicate Mr Johnson’s efforts to win over Tory MPs.

Many people are reportedly waiting for Ms Gray’s report before deciding whether or not to write a letter of no confidence.

However, new information about the party obtained by The Telegraph will be scrutinized by some.

The newspaper claimed to have a photograph of No. 10 staff gathered in the Downing Street basement on the night in question, some with drinks, but it had not been published by Friday evening.

The photograph may become a focal point in Ms Gray’s investigation, which is expected to be published next week, but it may not be fatal for Mr Johnson on its own because he was not present at the time.

The PM and Cabinet were desperate to get past the Gray inquiry and start delivering on the Government’s priorities, according to a Whitehall source.

According to the source, there was a feeling among MPs that the party lacked politicians with Mr Johnson’s ability to connect with the public, and that they were debating whether he should be replaced.

To force a Tory leadership contest, 54 Conservative MPs would have to write letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

