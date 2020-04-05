Boris Johnson writes to all leaders of opposition parties to invite them to Number 10

Boris Johnson has invited opposition party leaders to a Number 10 coronavirus briefing, urging rivals to come together in the national interest.

The Prime Minister said it was the duty of politicians of all stripes to work across the aisle and thrash out a plan to defeat this ‘invisible killer’.

In a letter to his traditional foes, he wrote: ‘As party leaders we have a duty to work together during this time of national emergency.

‘Therefore, I would like to invite all leaders of opposition parties in Parliament to a briefing with myself, the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser next week.

‘I want to listen to your views and update you on the measures we have taken so far, such as rapidly expanding testing and providing economic support to businesses and individuals across the country.’

Mr Johnson’s cross-party appeal came as Sir Keir Starmer won Labour’s leadership election and replaced Jeremy Corbyn, drawing a line under the left-winger’s four-year stint in the top job.

Sir Keir, the former shadow Brexit secretary, accepted the PM’s invitation to work constructively in a phone call with Mr Johnson today.

In his pre-recorded victory speech, he said: ‘Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the Government, not opposition for opposition’s sake.

‘Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do.’

The decision to bring opposition parties into the fold signals the seriousness with which the government is taking the deadly virus.

The extent of the crisis was further drummed into the public consciousness yesterday when it was revealed the Queen would be making a rare address to the nation to boost morale.

Her Majesty is expected to say: ‘We are in this together – and we will all get through it together, too’. It is only the fifth time the 93-year-old monarch has made a broadcast outside of Christmas.

The UK today recorded a further 708 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 4,313, with total cases hitting 41,903.

As both Downing Street and Buckingham Palace ratcheted up their coronavirus response:

Labour was forced to cancel the latter stages of its hustings because of coronavirus, but it did not knock Sir Keir from his position as frontrunner.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions, overwhelmingly saw off the challenge of the Corbynite continuity candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was backed by Mr Corbyn’s closest allies.

The Labour Party revealed the St Pancras and Holborn MP won with 56.2 per cent of the vote.

He won after a single round of voting, giving him a powerful mandate for his leadership. Ms Long-Bailey took 27.6 per cent and outsider Lisa Nandy 16.2 per cent

A spokesperson for Sir Keir said: ‘This afternoon, Keir Starmer spoke with the Prime Minister about the current national emergency.

‘Keir offered to work constructively with the Government on how best to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, accepted the Prime Minister’s offer to meet next week and agreed arrangements for Privy Council briefings and discussions.’

Although Mr Johnson has asked for input from political party leaders, he made clear the government’s strategy is being guided by scientific advice from chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

He wrote: ‘The Government I lead will act in the national interest at all times and be guided by the best scientific evidence, and of course we will continue to engage constructively with all political parties on the national effort to defeat this pandemic.

‘I have no doubt that – as we have so many times in the past – the people of the United Kingdom will rise to this current challenge, and we will beat coronavirus together.’

The letter began by spelling out the threat posed by the pandemic: ‘Coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced in decades – and we are not alone. All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer.

‘We are working to a scientifically-led, step-by-step action plan – taking the right measures at the right time. We know this will not be a short battle – beating coronavirus will take months, not weeks.

‘But the Government is keeping all the current restrictions, and any further action that might be required, under constant review and they will be relaxed if and when the evidence shows we are able to.’

Mr Johnson will review the lockdown on April 13, when he is widely expected to extend the social distancing.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling is guiding the government, this morning suggested measures will start to be eased by the end of May.

The Imperial College academic warned that this would not be a return to normal life, but would relax the ban on person-to-person contact which is paralysing society and pounding the economy.

Speaking this morning to BBC Radio 4’s Today, he said: ‘I’m hopeful that in a few weeks’ time we will be able to move to a regime which – will not be normal life, let me emphasize that – but will be somewhat more relaxed in terms of social-distancing and the economy but rely more on testing.’

Modelling now suggests the peak in cases will spike in around 10 days, after which time the number of new patients should begin to plateau.

The scientist said the plateau will most likely be a gradual flattening of cases, rather than a sharp drop like seen in China.

Yet despite cases remaining high for ‘weeks and weeks’, he was ‘hopeful’ that some of the intense social distancing measures could be substituted with rapid access to testing and contact tracing in a few weeks’ time.

Prof Ferguson said: ‘Clearly we want to move to a situation where at least by the end of May we can substitute less intensive measures for the current lockdown we have now…

‘I don’t think anyone wants to lift measures at the current time and risk the epidemic getting worse… but if we see a rapid decline in cases, then of course the government will consider if they can relax those measures and modify certain measures in a way which is safe and still ensures the epidemic goes down.’

To lift the public’s spirits during the lockdown, it was yesterday announced the Queen would speak in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.

The four other times the Queen has made a special address were for the Gulf War, the death of Princess Diana, the death of the Queen Mother and her diamond jubilee.