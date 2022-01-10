Boris Johnson’s £112k flat refurb will not be investigated by the Parliamentary Watchdog, No10 confirms.

Boris Johnson’s £112k flat refurb will not be investigated by Parliament’s watchdog, No10 confirms.

No10 has confirmed that the parliamentary standards watchdog will not investigate Boris Johnson’s £112,000 refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

There were calls for Kathryn Stone to launch an investigation into whether Prime Minister David Cameron broke MPs’ rules by not disclosing messages between himself and the Tory donor who funded the makeover.

Last week, Lord Geidt, the adviser on ministerial interests, claimed that Mr Johnson had not shared exchanges with Lord Brownlow in which he requested approval for the refurbishment work.

However, the PM’s official spokesman said on Monday that Ms Stone’s decision not to conduct an investigation had been confirmed.

Ms Stone is thought to have written to No 10 last week, arguing that ministerial interests should be declared via the Ministerial Code, as Mr Johnson did, rather than the Register of Members’ Interests, which she oversees.

During Covid-19 lockdown, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were at the center of allegations about another No10 party.

Former No. 10 adviser Dominic Cummings first mentioned the event in a blog post last week, claiming that a senior Downing Street staff member had planned a “socially distanced drinks party” on May 20, 2021.

The Johnsons reportedly attended the event, which was held in the Downing Street garden and hosted by Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary and the most senior civil servant in Downing Street, according to the Sunday Times.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” Mr Reynolds wrote in an email to No10 staff, according to ITV News.

“Bring your own booze!” the message concluded.

Outside meetings of more than one person were prohibited in the United Kingdom at the time.

The email is likely to be used as evidence in a probe led by senior civil servant Sue Gray into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No10.

During a pre-recorded interview with journalists, Mr Johnson dodged questions about his attendance at the event.

“All of that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray,” he said when asked if he and Mrs Johnson attended the gathering.

