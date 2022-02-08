Boris Johnson’s allies are allegedly attempting to ‘damage’ Rishi Sunak through hostile briefings, according to lawmakers.

Boris Johnson’s allies are allegedly attempting to ‘damage’ Rishi Sunak through hostile briefings, according to MPs.

Their goal is to make the Chancellor appear to be an unappealing leadership candidate so that MPs will vote to keep the embattled Prime Minister in power.

Tories claim that Boris Johnson’s allies are attempting to smear Rishi Sunak with hostile briefings in order to derail his candidacy as a potential successor to the Prime Minister.

Insiders say their goal is to make the Chancellor appear unappealing to MPs, so they’ve decided to stick with the current Prime Minister rather than provoking a leadership challenge.

Mr Johnson’s team was “totally untrue” in briefing against the Chancellor, according to a No 10 source.

“They’re going after Sunak because he’s the favorite, and getting rid of the leader is easier when there’s an obvious successor,” one MP from the 2019 intake told me.

“As a result, if he’s hurt, MPs may decide it’s easier to stick with the current leader.”

Another MP said such an approach was “not unexpected” as Mr Johnson’s allies try to save his premiership after widespread criticism over allegedly lockdown-infringing Downing Street parties and other gaffes.

“If I was trying to support the Prime Minister by any means necessary, that’s definitely one avenue I’d pursue: undermining the successors.”

“Colleagues won’t run a campaign if they think they’re going to support someone who won’t win.”

Some people close to the Prime Minister are “very, very unhappy with Rishi,” according to a Tory source.

They did admit, however, that those attempting to protect an incumbent leader “always” try to undermine potential successors.

“Liz (Truss) is up next,” they predicted.

Ministers believe Mr Sunak was “on manouevres” for the leadership when he distanced himself from the PM’s false claims about Jimmy Savile, and have called for his dismissal.

Mr Sunak was also accused on Monday of delaying the announcement of the Government’s NHS Covid backlog recovery plan, which was finally announced today, despite Treasury insiders insisting the delay was due to the health service.

Separately, a mystery arose following the publication of a Survation poll in the Sunday Times claiming that the Conservatives would lose the next election with Mr Johnson as leader.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.