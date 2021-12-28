Boris Johnson’s bet on New Year Covid rules has paid off, but he’s now at the mercy of the numbers.

Boris Johnson’s bet on New Year Covid rules has paid off, but he’s now at the mercy of the data.

The Prime Minister has pleased Conservative colleagues by deferring any Covid-19 curbs until at least January.

After a rocky few months in which the Prime Minister and his MPs were decidedly at odds, Boris Johnson is back in sync with Tory backbenchers on Covid-19.

The decision to postpone any further restrictions until January at the earliest has been hailed by the hospitality industry, which is hoping for a profitable New Year’s Eve, as well as senior Conservatives involved in the Plan B rebellion before Christmas.

The revolt’s ringleader, Steve Baker, simply tweeted an emoji of himself giving a thumbs-up, the same icon he used in a Tory WhatsApp group while debating whether more restrictions were needed.

Mr Johnson will be relieved that he can go into 2022 on good terms with his colleagues, at a time when the Prime Minister’s future remains uncertain, with a slew of bad poll results exacerbating the problem.

The contrast between England, where only light-touch measures are currently in place, and the tougher rules enacted in the rest of the UK exemplifies the risk taken by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

Admissions to hospitals are already on the rise.

However, early signs suggest that the number of patients who become seriously ill and require ventilation is still low, and many of those in hospitals with Covid are actually being treated for another illness and have contracted coronavirus as a side effect.

The Prime Minister’s gamble will pay off if the situation remains stable and daily cases appear to have plateaued over the holidays.

Sir John Curtice recently told me that the government has “bet the farm” that the boosters rollout will be enough to stem the Omicron tide, and predicted that if ministers are correct, the Conservatives will recover in the polls.

There are, however, no guarantees.

Over the holiday season, the Covid data are unreliable, and the impact of Christmas mixing is unknown.

In the coming weeks, the number of cases may increase even more, and as the disease spreads to older people, hospitalization rates may decline.

In September, Sir Patrick Vallance stated that the key to controlling

