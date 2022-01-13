Boris Johnson’s ‘boozegate’ apology, like his Liverpool apology, appears to be flawed.

Boris Johnson’s apology for “boozegate” appears to be flawed, as does his apology to Liverpool.

Taking responsibility after an incident is no substitute for demonstrating the leadership that prevents abuses from occurring in the first place.

Nadine Dorries was the first Cabinet minister to come out in support of Boris Johnson following his apology to the House of Commons over the “bring your own booze” party.

So it’s no surprise that his most ardent supporter on the airwaves today was the Culture Secretary.

Dorries, however, went above and beyond any of her coworkers in her support.

“I’ve spoken to constituents and they’ve done nothing but express support for the Prime Minister, support for the vaccine roll out, support for the fact that their businesses stayed standing…..that’s what people in my constituency are telling me…..his record has been exemplary,” she said when asked if anyone in her Bedfordshire Parliamentary seat had expressed their anger at the PM.

“I haven’t spoken to a single constituent who is angry,” Dorries told a clearly perplexed Sky News presenter.

Dorries’ defense risked becoming the Johnson government’s Comical Ali (the nickname for Saddam Hussein’s information minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, who famously said as US tanks rolled into Baghdad in view of his live press conference: “We besieged them and we killed most of them”).

However, public outrage was palpable in the Commons just hours before, when Tory backbencher Peter Bone revealed his constituency office had been vandalized.

The word “LIAR” was scrawled across the window in large letters.

“Obviously that was related to Boris,” Bone said, noting that his office had been defaced with a similar “TORY SLEAZE” graffiti last year.

Ministers tried to pretend that a huge political bomb had not gone off the day before, but there was plenty of rage in the chamber.

Another defender of the White House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, went even further, declaring that Covid rules “were very difficult for people to obey” and even suggesting that the public inquiry should look into “whether all those regulations were proportionate, or whether it was too hard on people.”

MP after MP rose to suggest what the No.10 garden party meant as Health Secretary Sajid Javid tried to focus on his day job.

