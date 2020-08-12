Boris Johnson’s Brexit alternative to the Irish backstop: what’s new?

We examine the details of the PM’s plan and how it differs from Theresa May’s

Politicians have been quick to offer their verdict on Boris Johnson’s seven-page plan, but what does it contain and how is it different to Theresa May’s deal?

The key difference is it replaces the controversial Irish border backstop with a new protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland grouped around five key points, including a big shift on how food and goods are treated and a legally binding role for the Northern Ireland devolved assembly, the so-called Stormont lock.

Here are the five points:

1. Commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday agreement (GFA) of 1998



The government says it is clear it will not, under any circumstances, impose a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and its Brexit deal will be compatible with a protocol which “makes a firm commitment to avoiding customs checks, regulatory checks, or related physical infrastructure at the border”.

Verdict: This immediately assuages fears raised 48 hours ago that Johnson’s deal involved a string of customs posts popping up along, or near, the Irish border.

2. A continuing commitment to longstanding areas of UK/Ireland collaboration including those provisions in the GFA



This restates the longstanding commitments provided for in the “common travel area”. This allows British and Irish citizens to enjoy equal social and employment rights in each other’s countries as well as to travel freely, without a passport, within the islands of the UK and Ireland. It also recognises all the rights of those living in Northern Ireland whether they identify as Irish or British and proposes the related protocol in May’s deal be maintained in any new Brexit deal.

Verdict: Largely the same as May’s deal.

3. An all-island regulatory zone for agri-food and manufactured goods

Under the provision the UK concedes that Northern Ireland can be treated as part of an all-island single market with the same rules north and south of the border for farming, food production and manufacturing. This would mean goods made or grown and animals raised in Northern Ireland would not be subject to the stringent mandatory EU checks if exported to the Republic of Ireland. Imports from Ireland to Northern Ireland would be treated the same.

This would kick in at the end of the transition period on 1 January 2021 and obviate the need for cross-border checks for quality of goods and food, as long as the UK exports in question originated in Northern Ireland.

In order to prevent Northern Ireland becoming a back door for counterfeit goods from China, substandard food or animals carrying infectious diseases such as foot-and-mouth, checks would have to be conducted on all goods and foods coming into the region from outside the island of Ireland, including from Great Britain.

These checks would be conducted at border inspection posts in airports or ports, with random checks in factories supplying Northern Ireland.

Verdict: This is a major break with May’s deal and reflects months of secret talks with the Democratic Unionist party, which previously protested that checks in the Irish Sea were a red line as they amounted to a break-up of the UK.

4. All-island regulatory zone must be approved by the people of Northern Ireland

It is proposed that the all-island regulatory zone can only be triggered if the Stormont executive and assembly consent to it at the end of the transition period in December 2020. Stormont would be asked on a rolling basis every four years after that whether it consented to these arrangements, creating the possibility of this “backstop” arrangement becoming a permanent solution, subject to consent. If consent is not granted by Stormont, “the arrangements will lapse”.

This has been described by DUP sources as a significant shift in power back to Northern Ireland. “It is opt-in, not opt-out,” it said in reference to the fear that Northern Ireland could be trapped in the backstop forever under May’s deal.

Verdict: This breaks with May’s deal on a multiple of points, such as Northern Ireland-only regulatory alignment and a legally binding Stormont say on this. The offer document does not clarify how that would work or whether one party in Northern Ireland would be able to veto this rolling alignment.

5. Northern Ireland will leave the EU customs union along with the rest of the UK

Johnson says the UK must exit the customs union “whole and entire” to allow it to pursue future trade deals for the entire country.

However, this means customs checks on imports and exports across the Irish border would be necessary. The Johnson plan proposes that there are no controls on or near the border but “on a decentralised basis with paperwork conducted electronically”. Efforts to ensure the technology worked would take place during the transition period.

Physical checks to ensure customs declarations match the freight on the truck would be intelligence-led and take place on traders’ premises “or other points in the supply chain” and not on, or near, the border.

This would require a Norway-Swedish type solution allowing inspectors from the EU or Ireland to enter premises in each other’s jurisdictions or at “designated locations” which could be anywhere on the island.

Declarations for small to medium-sized businesses who make up 80% of the volume of border trade would be “simplified”.

Verdict: This will be one of the most unpalatable parts of the proposal for the EU and the Irish government. While the UK promises the customs checks will not be on the border, in line with the Good Friday agreement, the Irish government has repeatedly said it cannot replace the legally binding text of the withdrawal agreement with a mere pledge. “What we cannot do, and will not do, is replace a legal guarantee with a promise,” said Leo Varadkar when he met Boris Johnson last month.