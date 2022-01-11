Boris Johnson’s ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ party on Downing Street could result in a Met Police investigation.

Boris Johnson’s ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ party on Downing Street could lead to a Met Police investigation.

After an email invitation sent to over 100 employees by one of the Prime Minister’s top officials was leaked, the Metropolitan Police Service said it was “in contact with the Cabinet Office.”

An alleged drinks party in the No 10 garden during the first lockdown, which was reportedly attended by Boris Johnson, could be investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

The Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds sent a leaked email to more than 100 employees telling them to “bring your own booze” to the May 2020 event.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020,” a Met Police spokesperson said in a statement. “The Cabinet Office is in contact with the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Officers could investigate alleged Covid violations by attendees, according to a separate spokesperson for the force.

The gathering would “make the most of the lovely weather,” according to the potentially incriminating email obtained and published by ITV News.

On the evening of May 20th, around 30 people are thought to have gathered in the Number 10 garden for an evening picnic while the public was still only allowed to meet with one other person from a different household.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie reportedly attended, as did the Prime Minister’s advisors, speechwriters, and door staff, according to reports.

“Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to take advantage of the beautiful weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” the email reads.

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m., and bring your own alcohol!”

Then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden stood at the Downing Street podium just hours before the party allegedly took place, urging the public to follow the rules.

Following initial allegations made by Mr Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, in a blog last week, the leaked email appears to provide substantial evidence of the party.

Following the ITV News report, Mr Cummings tweeted: “Trolley was there,” referring to the Prime Minister by his nickname “Trolley.”

The latest revelation comes five days after reports of staff gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 15th.

