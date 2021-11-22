Boris Johnson’s CBI speech: The Prime Minister loses his train of thought as he announces plans to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations.

The Prime Minister confirmed that an electric vehicle charging point will be required as standard in all new homes.

Boris Johnson appeared flustered while speaking at the CBI’s annual conference this morning, as he lost his place in the speech and spent 20 seconds rifling through papers before continuing.

The Prime Minister, while discussing Covid vaccines, electric vehicles, and Peppa Pig, stated that the world is “on the verge of another industrial revolution” in the form of climate change.

He stated that EV charging points will be required as standard in all new homes and buildings, with an additional 145,000 charging points to be installed as a result of the new regulations.

However, Mr Johnson’s 20-minute speech was littered with pauses, and he was constantly looking down at the podium to read from scripts.

He paused at one point, saying “forgive me, forgive me” over and over again as he tried to find his place in the speech.

On Twitter, LBC radio host Iain Dale wrote: “I’ve heard some shockingly awfully delivered speeches in my time, but this one by Boris at the CBI takes some beating.”

“It’s all over.”

Boris Johnson is giving a speech to the CBI: “So far, he has imitated an accelerating car, praised Peppa Pig World, compared his 10-point green plan to a “new Decalogue…from Mount Sinai,” and lost his thread for what felt like a minute but was probably only 10 seconds,” wrote Financial Times journalist Jim Pickard.

“The joke’s not funny anymore,” the Labour Party responded to Mr Pickard’s tweet.

He began his speech by thanking the companies that developed the Covid vaccines before reiterating his commitment to progress.

The Prime Minister claimed that achieving his goal would help the UK overtake Germany as the world’s largest economy.

“It’s a moral mission,” he said, “and the funny thing is that as you get older, you become more idealistic and less cynical.”

“It’s a moral issue, but it’s also a financial one.”

