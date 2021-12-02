Boris Johnson’s Christmas gamble may pay off, but he needs to admit that he is no longer “guided by science.”

Boris Johnson’s Christmas gamble may pay off, but he must admit that he is no longer “guided by science.”

The Prime Minister appears to believe his advisers’ recommendations are less than wise.

“You’re ignoring Sage’s advice!” was yelled at Boris Johnson four times in the House of Commons yesterday, and four times he ignored it.

After urging him to follow Scotland and Wales’ lead in imposing an eight-day quarantine on all foreign visitors, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, was heckled by the Prime Minister.

Travelers to England must currently self-isolate only until they receive a negative PCR test on their second day in the country.

However, leaked minutes from Monday’s meeting of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory committee warned that the current policy would “identify significantly fewer cases” of Covid than needed.

Surprisingly, Keir Starmer missed an opportunity to make a similar accusation against Johnson at PMQs over the separate issue of the Government’s failure to require pre-departure Covid tests for arrivals into the UK.

It was odd, because the day before, Labour’s newest star strikers in his top team, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, had called for pre-departure tests.

The BBC published the leaked Sage minutes yesterday morning, revealing that the scientists argued that such pre-flight tests would be “valuable” in the fight against Covid’s new Omicron variant.

Raising the issue would have allowed Starmer to make the obvious point that testing people after a flight, rather than before, allows passengers to potentially infect a large number of other passengers.

It would have bolstered Labour’s position on strict border controls while appealing to passengers seeking the safest flights possible.

Given that some experts believe pre-departure tests are unavoidable, the Opposition would have been able to get ahead of the game.

Starmer did mention Covid, but only to reiterate his main criticism of the Conservatives: that they want “one rule for them and another for the rest of us” when it comes to following restrictions.

Boris Johnson omitted to deny his claim (via the Daily Mirror) that No.10 staff held a Christmas party last December, despite the fact that such gatherings were prohibited for the general public.

The Labour leader, instead of expanding on the Covid theme.

