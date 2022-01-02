Boris Johnson’s Covid bet is hanging in the balance as he awaits more data this week.

Boris Johnson’s Covid gamble is hanging in the balance as he awaits more data this week.

The Prime Minister is eager to rule out additional restrictions, but he recognizes that doing so would be premature.

The Prime Minister would give anything to come out of the Christmas break this week promising that no new restrictions will be imposed in England as a result of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Ruling out tougher measures would appeal to Boris Johnson’s sense of himself as a fun-loving liberal – and, more importantly, it would calm down Conservative MPs who were in a positively mutinous mood as the holiday season approached.

This, however, remains a pipe dream.

Much more likely, the Prime Minister will have to say that, while tightening the rules is not necessary right now, he will keep the data under close scrutiny and report back in the near future.

Hospitals are under a lot of stress.

The number of patients being treated in London, the epicenter of the Omicron explosion, has trebled in the last three weeks.

However, there is almost no sign of an increase in the number of people who require ventilation.

The rising number of Covid cases is keeping staff away from their jobs, which is equally concerning for the NHS and other critical services.

This will only get worse unless infections peak soon and begin to decline; however, imposing legal restrictions on the entire population just to prevent a small percentage of them from missing work would be a highly contentious development.

Mr Johnson is optimistic that he will be able to get by.

Hospital admissions will continue to rise, owing to the fact that many older people will have contracted Covid from younger relatives who were inadvertently infected while mingling over the holidays.

But, as long as things don’t get out of hand, the Prime Minister’s gamble will have paid off – giving him a huge boost as he tries to resurrect his political fortunes in the new year.

The issue is that any light-touch measures to control infections are no longer effective.

If things go wrong in the coming weeks, Mr Johnson will have to put his foot down and pay a high political price.

