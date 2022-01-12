Boris Johnson’s defense of the Conservative Party demonstrates that he will never abandon his rule-breaking politics.

The risk is that the public will believe they’ve already heard it all and that words are too cheap.

Boris Johnson’s task in this High Noon PMQs was to prove he had tested negative for arrogance in the wake of the “bring your own booze” garden party revelations. While Keir Starmer had tested negative for Covid, Boris Johnson’s task in this High Noon PMQs was to prove he had tested negative for arrogance in the wake of the “bring your own booze” garden party revelations.

With Tory MPs isolating themselves from their leader (and Rishi Sunak socially distancing himself by skipping PMQs in favor of a trip to Devon), the PM knew he had to make an unreserved apology.

The risk was always that his words were more trite than contrite, and there was always the lingering suspicion that he was only admitting his huge blunder because he had been caught red-handed.

“I believed this was a work event…With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside,” the PM said when he finally admitted he had personally attended the drinks party for 25 minutes.

That line curdled the air as soon as it was spoken, as Starmer, the man Johnson has mocked as Captain Hindsight, went for the kill and demanded Johnson’s resignation for the first time.

Any Opposition Leader who uses the R-word too soon is taking a big risk, but the PM’s response was perhaps the most telling part of the conversation.

He refused to rule out resigning, instead advising that we all wait for the Cabinet Office to complete its investigation into the parties.

Starmer was at his prosecutorial best, knowing that he needs to persuade the British public that his Downing Street would be very different in terms of standards.

His charge that Johnson was still refusing to play by the rules – the rules that force ministers to resign when they lie to Parliament or break the ministerial code, the basic code of honour that prompted Matt Hancock and Allegra Stratton to resign – landed so well that the Tory backbenches remained deafeningly silent.

The real issue is that the PM is blaming others (in this case, inquiry chief Sue Gray) rather than accepting responsibility for his own and No.10’s actions.

Similar apologies had been made.

