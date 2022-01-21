Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat could still be the subject of a probe into allegations of lobbying.

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat may still be the subject of a probe into allegations of lobbying.

A Labour complaint about Prime Minister Theresa May’s WhatsApp messages with a Tory donor is still active.

Boris Johnson may face a new sleaze investigation into the refurbishment of the No10 flat, according to reports.

On 10 January, Downing Street revealed that Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone had written to Prime Minister Theresa May, stating that she would not be investigating the issue of how the renovation was funded.

But I’ve discovered that this letter was sent just days before the Labour Party filed a new complaint on 7 January, in response to newly released messages between Mr Johnson and Tory donor Lord Brownlow about a possible Great Exhibition relaunch.

According to Labour sources, Ms Stone has yet to respond to the complaint, implying that the matter is still open and that an investigation could be in the works.

Last night, neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Standards Commissioner would comment on the issue.

Mr Johnson apologized for not forwarding the WhatsApp messages to his ethics adviser Lord Geidt during the peer’s initial investigation into the refurbishment last year, which was published on Thursday 6 January.

The Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow exchanged WhatsApp messages about the payment for the redecorating before Mr Johnson signed off, “Ps am on the great exhibition plan Will revert.”

“Of course, get Lulu to call me and we’ll get it sorted out as soon as possible!” Lord Brownlow replied.

Labour’s complaint is that an MP, Mr Johnson, has opened himself up to lobbying over the flat and the Great Exhibition project, despite the fact that it never materialized – an issue that would fall under Ms Stone’s purview.

