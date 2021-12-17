Boris Johnson’s drubbing in the North Shropshire by-election could be the start of the end for him.

Boris Johnson’s drubbing in the North Shropshire by-election could be the start of his downfall.

The humiliating by-election defeat was the result of the PM’s unforced errors, and while he will be given time to turn things around, it may be too late.

Boris Johnson was entirely to blame for the Conservatives’ humiliating defeat in North Shropshire.

Mr Paterson would be back in Parliament as the seat’s MP by now, with a majority of nearly 23,000, if he had simply accepted Owen Paterson’s 30-day suspension from the Commons for violating lobbying rules.

However, Mr Paterson’s resignation and the by-election were forced by the Prime Minister’s botched attempt to reform the Commons standards system in an apparent attempt to save one of his Brexiteer brothers-in-arms.

The episode also exposed the Conservatives to a slew of stories about graft and MPs’ side hustles, kicking off several weeks of damaging headlines that included rail investment downgrades and contentious new details on the social care plan.

But it wasn’t until news of the Downing Street Christmas parties spread that the seat appeared to be in jeopardy.

Almost all of these crises were precipitated or exacerbated by Mr Johnson’s own unforced errors, which is why the PM’s leadership is now openly questioned.

After a disastrous few weeks, a revolt of 99 Conservatives over Covid plan B restrictions has been interpreted as a broader howl of protest.

However, one of the PM’s most ardent critics, Sir Roger Gale, is the only MP who has admitted to sending a no confidence letter.

The more widespread view on the backbench is that Mr Johnson should be given more time to turn things around, partly because, despite Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ popularity among MPs, there is no obvious leader-in-waiting.

The Chancellor’s ill-advised trip to California this week has only added to doubts about his readiness to take over the top job.

However, given the rapidly deteriorating party mood and slipping poll ratings, Charles Walker’s estimate of a year for the PM to sort things out seems a little optimistic, especially given the fact that local elections in May could see Mr Johnson get another ballot box pasting.

Early in the New Year, the PM can score some easy victories, particularly if he complies with MPs’ demands for reform.

