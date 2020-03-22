Boris Johnson’s father to apply for French citizenship

This is what the Sunday Times. Stanley Johnson was one of the first British officials in Brussels, member of the European Parliament and of the Commission.

Father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to apply for French citizenship after son’s exit from the United Kingdom, reports the Sunday Times. The request for French nationality of Stanley Johnson, 79 years old, was revealed by his daughter Rachel in a book which she published last week.

READ ALSO >> Brexit: the real plan of Boris Johnson

In Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis, Rachel Johnson writes that “his father is on his way to become a French citizen, his mother being born in Versailles”, reports the newspaper. “This is good news, I could become French too,” added her daughter.

Stanley Johnson was one of the first British officials in Brussels, member of the European Parliament and of the Commission, which led his offspring, including Boris Johnson, to spend part of his childhood in the Belgian capital and to learn French. .

Anti-Brexit in 2016, he then turned gown

Anti-Brexit in 2016, Stanley Johnson abruptly turned gown the following year. Like his son Boris, he does not have his tongue in his pocket, and recently challenged government orders to stay at home as much as possible to avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

READ ALSO >> In the UK, Boris Johnson’s dangerous bet in the face of the epidemic

“Boris said we should avoid going to the pub but if I have to go to the pub, I will go to the pub,” he told ITV last week.

The government has finally ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, sports halls and leisure centers starting Friday evening to fight the spread of Covid-19, which killed 233 people in the country.