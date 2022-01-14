Boris Johnson’s foes are clamoring for him to resign, but he may be able to hold on.

Boris Johnson’s foes are clamoring for him to resign, but he might be able to hold on.

The May local elections may pose the greatest threat to Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Boris Johnson has had yet another bad week, with calls for his resignation coming from both his own party and those on the other side of the aisle.

His opponents are salivating for him to leave, and political reporters have been whipped into a frenzy of anticipation.

True, the Conservative Party understands how to get rid of ineffective members.

Conservative MPs will act if they believe their leader is jeopardizing their jobs.

However, as we recently witnessed with Theresa May, deposing a leader is a lengthy and painful process.

Sir Graham Brady’s post box has gotten a lot of attention this week, because he is the person who receives letters of no confidence as chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

The obsession is with the “magic number” of letters needed to force a vote (54, or 15% of Tory MPs), but even if that number is reached, Mr Johnson must still lose the vote to be forced out.

“We are really confused how the media thinks he goes,” one MP neatly put it.

He is not going to resign, and there aren’t enough Tory MPs to force him out.”

It’s difficult to believe that more than half of Conservative Party MPs are willing to take the risk of removing their third leader in less than six years – the one who led them to a stunning election victory – without a clear successor in place.

If Mr Johnson wins a confidence vote, he will be able to dismiss his critics by claiming that, while he has made mistakes, he remains the best option for the party.

Another politician might crumble under the pressures that Mr Johnson is facing, or be unable to reclaim the support of an increasingly hostile party.

This Prime Minister, on the other hand, possesses a certain tenacity that has allowed him to recover from scandal after scandal in the past.

Around the corner is the stumbling block of the Sue Gray report, but as a.

