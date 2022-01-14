Boris Johnson’s former aide, now deputy editor of The Sun, apologizes ‘unconditionally’ for the No. 10 party.

Boris Johnson’s former aide, who is now deputy editor of The Sun, apologizes ‘unconditionally’ for the No. 10 party.

The farewell party for James Slack is said to have lasted all night, with excessive drinking and dancing.

A Downing Street party held for the Prime Minister during lockdown in April 2021 caused “anger and hurt,” according to the Prime Minister’s former director of communications.

After reports of the party surfaced in The Telegraph, James Slack, who is now deputy editor of The Sun, said he wanted to “unconditionally apologize.”

“I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused,” Mr Slack said in a statement.

This occurrence should not have occurred at the time it did.

I apologize profusely and accept complete responsibility.”

He said he couldn’t say anything more because the case had been referred to Sue Gray for investigation.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Queen was photographed sitting alone at her husband’s funeral the night before the party.

Indoor mixing was prohibited at the time.

Mr Slack’s farewell party merged with another farewell party taking place in No10 at the time, according to The Telegraph.

Heavy drinking and dancing were reported at the events, with one staffer being sent out with a suitcase to buy alcohol at a nearby supermarket and bring it back to Downing Street.

Mr Johnson’s head of operations, Shelley Williams-Walker, was said to be in charge of the music.

One partygoer told the newspaper that she was dubbed ‘DJ SWW’ after her initials.

Although Boris Johnson was not present at the time of the events, the latest reports are likely to add to the pressure on the embattled Prime Minister.

After admitting to attending a large garden party at No10 in May 2020, Mr Johnson is facing several calls to resign, including from within his own party.

Around 100 people were invited to the event, and they were told to bring alcohol and “enjoy the beautiful weather.”

It’s estimated that between 30 and 40 people attended.

Mr Johnson claimed he only stayed for 25 minutes because he mistook the gathering for a work function.

Following the latest allegations, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner stated that the “buck stopped with him” despite the Prime Minister’s absence.

Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said she “can’t fathom how anyone – anyone – thought any of this was OK.”

