Boris Johnson’s future is being calculated in succession-like fashion within the Tory party.

Inside the Tory party, succession-like calculations are being made about Boris Johnson’s future.

The fact that his leadership is being discussed, like Logan Roy’s, is the death knell for him.

The Prime Minister’s counter-offensive, dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” in Downing Street, has a lot in common with the boardroom maneuvering in Succession, the hit TV show about the struggle between an ageing media tycoon and his ambitious children.

The reality is that such battles are marked by messy trench warfare rather than glorious charges and valiant last stands in both psychodramas.

The harsh reality contains far more mud and grunting and far fewer shining armour and pivotal speeches than we might wish for.

Similarly, doubt, fear, muddled information, and misinformation frequently cloud both sides’ strategic decisions.

The self-proclaimed “Big Dog” has a lot going for him.

Obviously, he won and still holds the famous majority.

The most valuable form of political armour, authority, is provided by this.

When authority decays, it transforms into a more blunt but still potent isotope: power, thanks to an inevitable half-life.

Theresa May can attest to the significant difference between being a Prime Minister with a majority and not having one.

Boris Johnson has a long history in politics.

He’s been swept away by various storms, only to resurface seemingly unharmed, as he did after losing the Conservative leadership election in 2016.

It’s been proven time and again that betting against Boris is a bad idea.

When offered an alliance against the corporate patriarch, ambitious, greedy Tom Wambsgans tells angst-ridden Kendall Roy, “I think you’re going to get fucked.”

I’ve seen you get fucked a lot, but Logan has never gotten fucked.”

The task of estimating the Prime Minister’s remaining life span is complicated by the fact that no one has kept track of how many he has used up or how many he began with.

Do dogs (big or small) get the same allotment as cats, in which case it’s nine? Guess wrong, and you could find yourself in a sticky situation.

Those who would like him to leave or who want to take his job after he leaves feel apprehensive about doing so.

As if Roman, Shiv, and Kendall Roy were conspiring against them.

