Boris Johnson’s government has demonstrated “carelessness” when it comes to ethics, and the standards chief warns that the government risks losing trust.

Lord Evans cited a number of alleged scandals, including parties at 10 Downing Street, and warned that the government was undermining its own efforts.

The UK’s top standards watchdog has warned that members of the government have been “careless” with ethical standards, putting the public’s trust in them at risk.

Former MI5 director Jonathan Evans, who now chairs the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said the allegations of drinks parties in Downing Street added to a “whole series” of questions about the government’s actions.

He warned that ministers and civil servants were jeopardizing their own work by devoting so much time and effort to dealing with the numerous scandals.

“We have seen a whole series of issues over the last few months: the Owen Paterson affair, the attempt to change the rules over standards investigations in the middle of the investigation into Mr Paterson’s actions, the questions around the redecorating of Downing Street, and particularly the very bad processes that were clearly in place for keeping Lord Geidt properly informed,” Lord Evans told the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee (PACAC).

“I believe that all of them have demonstrated that there is at the very least a carelessness on the part of people in government when it comes to standards issues, if not more.”

“And you only need to look at media reporting, front pages of newspapers over the past few months, and to some extent, polling to see that people are concerned about these issues, that this is an issue that has reached what they call cut-through, and that people care and believe that those who are representing them in Parliament, those who are being paid to undertake public roles should be living up to the standards that they are being paid to undertake.”

He was speaking less than 24 hours after a leaked email revealed that one of Boris Johnson’s top aides invited dozens of colleagues to the Downing Street garden for drinks during the first Covid lockdown.

“If you look at the amount of political and official time that is,” Lord Evans told MPs, “it is in the Government’s own interests to monitor standards breaches more closely.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson’s Government has shown ‘carelessness’ over ethics and risks losing trust, standards chief warns