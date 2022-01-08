Boris Johnson’s indifference to the truth may be catching up with him.

New pressure is being put on Prime Minister Theresa May to correct inaccurate statements on the record in Parliament as soon as possible.

“Stay there, stay Prime Minister! Prime Minister, sit!” said Sir Lindsay Hoyle to Boris Johnson this week, sounding as if he were commanding one of his own dogs.

The Prime Minister resembles an unruly Old English Sheepdog, from his unkempt fringe to his bouncy gait.

But what was striking about this incident was that Hoyle had to remind him that he couldn’t leave the chamber after PMQs because he was due to make a new statement on Covid right after.

The cause of Johnson’s consternation appeared to be a direct hit from Angela Rayner, who had raised a point of order about his apparent deception of the House only minutes before.

Rayner had pointed out that the Prime Minister had said in October that inflation fears were “unfounded.”

“Of course, I never said anything like that,” he responded, but his defense was quickly demolished when a Sky News clip of him saying exactly that went viral on Twitter.

Johnson refused to “correct the record” when asked by the deputy Labour leader, dismissing the request with a dismissive wave of his big paw before attempting to flee the Commons.

Hoyle remembered to stay for his Covid update, which was followed by 90 minutes of additional questions, thanks to him.

Rayner’s intervention was described by the Speaker as “a point of clarification” that was “achieved,” but the record was not corrected.

And, given the Prime Minister’s long history of making false statements, a number of MPs want a much harsher sanction when he does so.

There are lies, damned lies, and Johnsonian statistics for many critics.

The UK Statistics Authority criticized Johnson’s infamous claim on his Vote Leave bus that the UK “sends the EU £350 million a week” as a “misleading” practice that “undermines trust in official statistics.”

After including Britain’s rebate, the real figure was £250 million per week.

Johnson has been accused of making false claims in the Commons on everything from “restoring the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boris Johnson’s carelessness with the truth may be finally catching up with him