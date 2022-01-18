Boris Johnson’s new aides might be too comforted by chaos to bring order to the Conservative Party.

Recruiting a new senior adviser is fraught with complications.

In the summer of 2020, when Dominic Cummings was still working at 10 Downing Street, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister over the No.

Operation number ten.

Frustrated that Boris Johnson would no longer let him run the show, preferring to share power among the various factions, Cummings told Johnson, “this entire situation is chaos.”

“I’m more afraid of you having the power to stop the chaos than I am of the chaos,” Johnson is said to have replied.

Everyone will look to me as the man in charge because of the chaos.”

There is little appetite among Johnson’s supporters these days for such chaos, as the Prime Minister faces increasing pressure from his own MPs over the partygate row.

Instead, Johnson’s supporters believe that a shambolic Downing Street operation is to blame for their current predicament.

Late last year, the Prime Minister’s fortunes began to turn against him when No.

10 made a botched attempt to avoid suspending Owen Paterson for violating lobbying rules.

The trouble hasn’t stopped since then.

What irritates MPs the most about partygate is how much of it is self-inflicted.

Downing Street aides – and the Prime Minister – insisted no rules had been broken time and time again, only for more damaging stories to emerge.

Former No. 1 runner-up

The cover-up was a frequent complaint among those who voted Tory for the first time in 2019 in the red wall seat of Bolton North East, according to 10 pollster James Johnson’s focus group last week.

,.

The cover-up was a common complaint among those who voted Tory for the first time in 2019 – “It’s the fact that he did it and then said nothing happened.”

One government official says, “It’s always about own goals.”

Following Johnson’s entry into No. 10, Cummings was in charge of the operation in Downing Street.

10, his desire for complete control did not result in a functional workplace; there were numerous issues.

Having an adviser who was widely regarded as more powerful than the Prime Minister wasn’t healthy.

Johnson, on the other hand, has been suffering from an operation that more closely resembles a since the team has changed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson may be too comforted by chaos for new aides to bring order to the Conservative Party